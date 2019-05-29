DISCOVERY OF ROYAL KITCHEN News Today 입력 2019.05.29 (15:03) 수정 2019.05.29 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Until recently, little had been known about the kitchens in the temporary palaces of ancient Korean kings. Now, a former site of a royal kitchen has been discovered, but it was shown to the public for just one day before being closed for restoration. Let's a take a look.



[Pkg]



Visitors stand in line on a piece of land strewn with rubble. It's the site of a kitchen once attached to Hwaseong Haenggung Palace. It was shown to the public for just one day.



[Soundbite] KIM YEON-SOO(SUWON RESIDENT) : "Relics with kitchens are hard to see even in the news. It's incredible to see it with my own eyes."



The rectangular-shaped site contains traces of a heated floor and a fireplace. Kitchen utensils as well as broken tiles and coins that were used in the late Joseon era were also discovered. Historic documents say that this was a kitchen where royal meals were prepared. It's the first relic of a royal kitchen to be discovered in a provincial area.



[Soundbite] OH SEON-HYE(CURATOR) : "This place also kept records on how food ingredients were prepared. It's the first ancient royal kitchen to be discovered since the discovery of the kitchen that used to belong to Gyeongbokgung Palace."



The site of a pond that used to be here many centuries ago was also discovered. The first-stage restoration of Hwaseong Haenggung Palace was completed in 2003. The second stage will likely begin soon. Authorities will consider whether to disclose the site in its original form or build a new structure. For now, the site will be under preservation until its restoration is complete.

DISCOVERY OF ROYAL KITCHEN

입력 2019.05.29 (15:03) 수정 2019.05.29 (16:45) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Until recently, little had been known about the kitchens in the temporary palaces of ancient Korean kings. Now, a former site of a royal kitchen has been discovered, but it was shown to the public for just one day before being closed for restoration. Let's a take a look.



[Pkg]



Visitors stand in line on a piece of land strewn with rubble. It's the site of a kitchen once attached to Hwaseong Haenggung Palace. It was shown to the public for just one day.



[Soundbite] KIM YEON-SOO(SUWON RESIDENT) : "Relics with kitchens are hard to see even in the news. It's incredible to see it with my own eyes."



The rectangular-shaped site contains traces of a heated floor and a fireplace. Kitchen utensils as well as broken tiles and coins that were used in the late Joseon era were also discovered. Historic documents say that this was a kitchen where royal meals were prepared. It's the first relic of a royal kitchen to be discovered in a provincial area.



[Soundbite] OH SEON-HYE(CURATOR) : "This place also kept records on how food ingredients were prepared. It's the first ancient royal kitchen to be discovered since the discovery of the kitchen that used to belong to Gyeongbokgung Palace."



The site of a pond that used to be here many centuries ago was also discovered. The first-stage restoration of Hwaseong Haenggung Palace was completed in 2003. The second stage will likely begin soon. Authorities will consider whether to disclose the site in its original form or build a new structure. For now, the site will be under preservation until its restoration is complete.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보