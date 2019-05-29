CULTURAL INSIGHT News Today 입력 2019.05.29 (15:07) 수정 2019.05.29 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



On today's Tada Korea, we bring you the news of Yoona of Girl's Generation releasing a solo album, and the story behind Korean comedy team Ongals. Singer/actress Yoona of Girls' Generation is to release a solo album. Her fans are waiting in anticipation, as it comes after a long hiatus and will feature different music from Girls' Generation.



[Pkg]



Yoona will release her solo album titled "A Walk to Remember" on her birthday, May 30th. The album contains songs, including the title track "Summer Night," as well as earlier released solo numbers. One of them, called "Promise," is dedicated to Yoona's fans. Last year, she topped music charts as a member of Girls' Generation's unit group. Expectations are high for the hotly anticipated new album. K-pop is not the only factor behind the soaring popularity of Korean culture overseas. The comedy team Ongals has also captivated the hearts of international audiences. Recently, Ongals appeared in the 1000th episode of Gag Concert.



[Soundbite] CHO JUN-WOO(ONGALS) : "We were very grateful to be invited, even though our segment was not very popular at the time."



The four babbling men-toddlers have performed in 46 cities in 21 countries. Their non-verbal performances staged only using gestures and babbling transcends language and culture. Ongals have even been invited to such grand venues as the Soho Theater in London, the dream stage for many top entertainers.



[Soundbite] CHOI KI-SEOP(ONGALS) : "I once said that we should perform in the Sydney Opera House someday, and we did get invited there the following year. I will never forget that."



Ongals rose to fame after debuting at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe ten years ago. The team received rave reviews for two straight years.



[Soundbite] CHAE KYUNG-SUN(ONGALS) : "It was like beating our heads against the wall. It was a very expensive endeavor. We performed up to five times a day in Daehakno to earn money for the trip."



Three years ago, one of the group's members, Cho Soo-won, was diagnosed with blood cancer. A documentary about the heart warming stories of the group is soon to be released. It was produced by Korean actor Cha In-pyo, who first met Ongals while volunteering for charity.



[Soundbite] CHA IN-PYO(CO-PRODUCER OF DOCUMENTARY "ONGALS") : "They took on this challenge despite numerous hurdles. I think their story of pursuing their dreams even in the face of adversity is beautiful."



Ongals say their next goal is to perform in Las Vegas, the cradle of commercial art. The team that continues to pursue their dreams and send a message of hope to the world, has this to say:



[Soundbite] "The world's international language is not English. It's laughter."

