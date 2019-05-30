CHILD ABUSE DISPUTE News Today 입력 2019.05.30 (14:55) 수정 2019.05.30 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



The National Junior Sports Festival came to a close on the 28th, in which some 12-thousand elementary and middle school athletes took part. The National Human Rights Commission conducted a field inspection on the festival site, and found cases of human rights violations tantamount to child abuse such as verbal violence. We have the details



[Pkg]



The National Junior Sports Festival was held in Jeollabukdo Province from May 25th to the 28th. The stadiums were filled with passionate cheers and screams of excitement from the athletes but a closer look reveals a more sinister scene. Officials of the National Human Rights Commission went around the competition sites and conducted a field survey. They witnessed several cases of human rights violations perpetrated against student athletes. Confirmed cases show coaches yelling at the young players for losing a game, using swear words and abusive language. Other coaches ignored calls to replace injured athletes and proceeded with the match. They were also seen hitting the neck area of a student who just lost. The rights commission also pointed out that what's called 'love motels' in Korea primarily geared for couples were at times inappropriately used as accommodation for the students. It also noted that in some cases, male coaches guided and led female students without a woman chaperon.



[Soundbite] LEE SOO-YEON(NAT'L HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION) : "The practices have become so ordinary and customary. They tantamount to child abuse and require concrete guidelines."



The Korean Sport and Olympic Committee which hosted the festival said it faces challenges in addressing all these issues.



[Soundbite] (KOREAN SPORT & OLYMPIC COMMITTEE OFFICIAL(VOICE MODIFIED)) : "Clearly the accommodation is not appropriate for teenagers. Athletes and coaches are also aware of the verbal violence but it's not easy to change over night."



Based on the findings, the rights watchdog will prepare human rights protection guidelines pertaining to sports events involving children and teens.

