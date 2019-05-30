기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

NEWS BRIEF
입력 2019.05.30 (14:58) 수정 2019.05.30 (16:46) News Today
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
NEWS BRIEF
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

At least seven Korean tourists died after a sightseeing boat collided with another tour boat and sank on the Danube River in Budapest. South Korea's Foreign Ministry dispatched an on-site response team to the scene to assess the situation and provide assistance.
The National Pension Service says that its rate of return from investments came to 4.83 percent in the first quarter of this year.
The National Tax Service has collected approximately 150 billion won of unpaid taxes by seizing foreign currencies, cash and gold bars. Until April, the tax agency traced and investigated 325 delinquent taxpayers who were refusing to pay large amounts of taxes, despite their luxurious, extravagant lifestyles.
The Seoul city government will provide residences to young people and newly married couples, by remodeling or rebuilding eight abandoned houses in the districts of Seongbuk, Jongno and Gangbuk.
  • NEWS BRIEF
    • 입력 2019.05.30 (14:58)
    • 수정 2019.05.30 (16:46)
    News Today
NEWS BRIEF
[Anchor Lead]

At least seven Korean tourists died after a sightseeing boat collided with another tour boat and sank on the Danube River in Budapest. South Korea's Foreign Ministry dispatched an on-site response team to the scene to assess the situation and provide assistance.
The National Pension Service says that its rate of return from investments came to 4.83 percent in the first quarter of this year.
The National Tax Service has collected approximately 150 billion won of unpaid taxes by seizing foreign currencies, cash and gold bars. Until April, the tax agency traced and investigated 325 delinquent taxpayers who were refusing to pay large amounts of taxes, despite their luxurious, extravagant lifestyles.
The Seoul city government will provide residences to young people and newly married couples, by remodeling or rebuilding eight abandoned houses in the districts of Seongbuk, Jongno and Gangbuk.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
    오늘의 HOT클릭!

    KBS사이트에서 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 댓글 이용시 KBS회원으로 표시되고
    댓글창을 통해 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 소셜회원으로 표시됩니다.