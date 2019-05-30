NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2019.05.30 (14:58) 수정 2019.05.30 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



At least seven Korean tourists died after a sightseeing boat collided with another tour boat and sank on the Danube River in Budapest. South Korea's Foreign Ministry dispatched an on-site response team to the scene to assess the situation and provide assistance.

The National Pension Service says that its rate of return from investments came to 4.83 percent in the first quarter of this year.

The National Tax Service has collected approximately 150 billion won of unpaid taxes by seizing foreign currencies, cash and gold bars. Until April, the tax agency traced and investigated 325 delinquent taxpayers who were refusing to pay large amounts of taxes, despite their luxurious, extravagant lifestyles.

The Seoul city government will provide residences to young people and newly married couples, by remodeling or rebuilding eight abandoned houses in the districts of Seongbuk, Jongno and Gangbuk.

NEWS BRIEF

입력 2019.05.30 (14:58) 수정 2019.05.30 (16:46) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



At least seven Korean tourists died after a sightseeing boat collided with another tour boat and sank on the Danube River in Budapest. South Korea's Foreign Ministry dispatched an on-site response team to the scene to assess the situation and provide assistance.

The National Pension Service says that its rate of return from investments came to 4.83 percent in the first quarter of this year.

The National Tax Service has collected approximately 150 billion won of unpaid taxes by seizing foreign currencies, cash and gold bars. Until April, the tax agency traced and investigated 325 delinquent taxpayers who were refusing to pay large amounts of taxes, despite their luxurious, extravagant lifestyles.

The Seoul city government will provide residences to young people and newly married couples, by remodeling or rebuilding eight abandoned houses in the districts of Seongbuk, Jongno and Gangbuk.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보