기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
At least seven Korean tourists died after a sightseeing boat collided with another tour boat and sank on the Danube River in Budapest. South Korea's Foreign Ministry dispatched an on-site response team to the scene to assess the situation and provide assistance.
The National Pension Service says that its rate of return from investments came to 4.83 percent in the first quarter of this year.
The National Tax Service has collected approximately 150 billion won of unpaid taxes by seizing foreign currencies, cash and gold bars. Until April, the tax agency traced and investigated 325 delinquent taxpayers who were refusing to pay large amounts of taxes, despite their luxurious, extravagant lifestyles.
The Seoul city government will provide residences to young people and newly married couples, by remodeling or rebuilding eight abandoned houses in the districts of Seongbuk, Jongno and Gangbuk.
At least seven Korean tourists died after a sightseeing boat collided with another tour boat and sank on the Danube River in Budapest. South Korea's Foreign Ministry dispatched an on-site response team to the scene to assess the situation and provide assistance.
The National Pension Service says that its rate of return from investments came to 4.83 percent in the first quarter of this year.
The National Tax Service has collected approximately 150 billion won of unpaid taxes by seizing foreign currencies, cash and gold bars. Until April, the tax agency traced and investigated 325 delinquent taxpayers who were refusing to pay large amounts of taxes, despite their luxurious, extravagant lifestyles.
The Seoul city government will provide residences to young people and newly married couples, by remodeling or rebuilding eight abandoned houses in the districts of Seongbuk, Jongno and Gangbuk.
- NEWS BRIEF
-
- 입력 2019.05.30 (14:58)
- 수정 2019.05.30 (16:46)
[Anchor Lead]
At least seven Korean tourists died after a sightseeing boat collided with another tour boat and sank on the Danube River in Budapest. South Korea's Foreign Ministry dispatched an on-site response team to the scene to assess the situation and provide assistance.
The National Pension Service says that its rate of return from investments came to 4.83 percent in the first quarter of this year.
The National Tax Service has collected approximately 150 billion won of unpaid taxes by seizing foreign currencies, cash and gold bars. Until April, the tax agency traced and investigated 325 delinquent taxpayers who were refusing to pay large amounts of taxes, despite their luxurious, extravagant lifestyles.
The Seoul city government will provide residences to young people and newly married couples, by remodeling or rebuilding eight abandoned houses in the districts of Seongbuk, Jongno and Gangbuk.
At least seven Korean tourists died after a sightseeing boat collided with another tour boat and sank on the Danube River in Budapest. South Korea's Foreign Ministry dispatched an on-site response team to the scene to assess the situation and provide assistance.
The National Pension Service says that its rate of return from investments came to 4.83 percent in the first quarter of this year.
The National Tax Service has collected approximately 150 billion won of unpaid taxes by seizing foreign currencies, cash and gold bars. Until April, the tax agency traced and investigated 325 delinquent taxpayers who were refusing to pay large amounts of taxes, despite their luxurious, extravagant lifestyles.
The Seoul city government will provide residences to young people and newly married couples, by remodeling or rebuilding eight abandoned houses in the districts of Seongbuk, Jongno and Gangbuk.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-