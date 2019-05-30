NEW FORECAST SYSTEM News Today 입력 2019.05.30 (14:59) 수정 2019.05.30 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



It's often difficult to predict the actual weather condition just by listening to weather forecasts on temperature levels and wind speeds during typhoons. Starting next month, a new forecast system will be introduced where these ambiguous areas will be improved with more detail. Let's take a look



[Pkg]



October 2016, Typhoon Chaba hit the Korean Peninsula.



[Soundbite] (KBS NEWS 9(OCT. 6, 2016)) : "Arduous recovery efforts have begun in Jejudo Island and southern regions devastated by Typhoon Chaba. Ten people have been killed or gone missing."



Its strength and trajectory were accurately forecast at the time, but the force of nature still caused huge damage. The dangers of a typhoon differ by region due to the topography and local drainage systems. But weather forecasts failed to address these details. To improve forecasting, the Korea Meteorological Administration will introduce a new type of system from next month, which centers around the real tangible effects of a weather event. The forecaster will explain in detail what sort of damage can be caused depending on the location, time, occupation and industrial sector. For instance in case of a heat wave, under public health and hygiene regulations, an advisory alert is issued when temperatures exceeding 31 degrees Celsius will continue for at least 3 days. But this advisory can be adjusted from now on, for the more temperature-sensitive sectors such as fisheries and livestock. Also, risk levels to the heat wave will be more diversified by region in four categories: "attention-alert-warning-and-danger."



[Soundbite] HONG GI-MAN(KMA) : "Information will be provided in connection with data from the Agriculture and Oceans Ministries for respective areas."



The KMA will also apply the new weather impact forecast system for typhoons, cold waves and heavy rains in the coming years through 2021.

