“PEACE TRAILS” IN THE DMZ News Today 입력 2019.05.30 (15:03) 수정 2019.05.30 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



While wartime excavation efforts are underway, the so-called "peace trail" project has also been launched in one section of the demilitarized zone. The Goseong trail located in the eastern part of the zone was opened to the public last month, and trail in Cheorwon is to be opened next month. On May 29, a special tour was provided on the Cheorwon trail to journalists. Let's take a look



[Pkg]



Baengma Hill in Cheorwon, Gangwon-do Province, was the site of one of the most brutal battles of the Korean War. The ownership of the hill changed hands 24 times after repeated attacks and counterattacks. For the first time since Korea's national division, Baengma Hill has finally been opened to the public. The pristine, lush scenery of the hill has numerous traces of war. Right next to the hill lies the Gongjaksae slope. It was named so because it is shaped like a peacock's tail. It overlooks the Yeokgokcheon Stream, which begins and ends in the North. Across the stream lies the famous Hwasalmeori Hill. During the Korean war, it was the site of a fierce battle between South Korean and Chinese forces that left scores of soldiers dead or injured. Not so long ago, the South and the North removed landmines in the area is a gesture of reconciliation and healing. All these historic sites can be seen on a peace trail in Cheorwon. The trail begins on Baengma Hill, passes by Hwasalmeori Hill and stretches all the way to a front line guard post. Its total length is 15 kilometers. It takes about three hours to see the entire area on foot and by car. The ordinary public will be allowed to visit the trail starting next month. Reservations for peace trail tours can be made on the Internet.

