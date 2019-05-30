CULTURAL INSIGHT News Today 입력 2019.05.30 (15:05) 수정 2019.05.30 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



On today's TADA Korea, we bring you the news of the city of Gwangju planning on building a K-POP Street, and U-KNOW younho from TVXQ releasing a solo album. The city of Gwangju plans to build a K-Pop Street. The city attracts a growing number of Hallyu fans as it is the hometown of many K-pop stars, including J-Hope, a member of the hottest boy band, BTS. Here are the details.



[Pkg]



The city of Gwangju announced yesterday that a K-pop Star Street will be built near the old student center in Chungjang-ro Avenue. This is the area where a number of K-pop stars were born and raised. The city government plans to invest 3.7 billion won by 2021 to set up murals and photo walls and to build interactive K-pop facilities. In addition, celebrity characters will be included in store signs and on streets to serve as new tourist attractions. Recently, a steady stream of local and foreign tourists has been visiting the school and private academy that J-Hope used to attend. The city announced that unique interactive events related to K-pop stars will be arranged as well. We have good news from Yunho of TVXQ, another K-pop idol hailing from Gwangju. He has reinvented himself as a solo artist and will release his first solo album since his debut 16 years ago. His comeback comes way of the album "True Colors," which is due to go on sale on June 12th. The album will contain eight songs, including the title track. Naturally, Yunho wouldn't return to the stage without his amazing dance moves, and so he's practicing snazzy performances befitting the new songs. Since his debut in 2004 as a member of the boy band TVXQ, Yunho has steadily included his solo pieces in TVXQ albums. His solo performances in TVXQ concerts also received positive reviews, demonstrating the potential for success in his solo outing.

