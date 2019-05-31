GOVERNMENT OFFICIAL EXPULSION News Today 입력 2019.05.31 (14:58) 수정 2019.05.31 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The government official who leaked the content of a phone conversation between the leaders of South Korea and the U.S., has been eventually dismissed. This is the most severe disciplinary measure taken against a public official in South Korea. The official admitted to his wrongdoing, but said he will protest such an excessive punishment.



[Pkg]



A meeting presided over by the first vice minister of foreign affairs was convened on Thursday to discuss punitive measures for the diplomat from the South Korean embassy to the U.S. who leaked confidential information. The diplomat in question also attended the session. As expected, he received the harshest punishment for the breach of confidentiality.



[Soundbite] (DIPLOMAT CHARGED WITH CONFIDENTIALITY BREACH (VOICE MODIFIED)) : "(You said you had no idea the leaked information would be used this way.) I only spoke the truth."



The Foreign ministry's decision to dismiss that official reflects the graveness of his violation, committed by leaking the content of a phone conversation between the leaders of South Korea and the U.S. The ministry initially suspected the official of leaking more confidential information to Liberty Korea Party lawmaker Kang Hyo-sang back in March and April as well, but it decided to punish him only for leaking the phone conversation between the two presidents last month. Sources say the official strongly denied the allegation that he provided classified information to someone else on two more occasions. He also rebutted the ministry's decision to dismiss him, by pointing out that although leaking the details of the phone conversation was wrong, he did not do it deliberately. The diplomat plans to request his punishment be reconsidered. Punishment for another high-ranking diplomat at the embassy who allegedly neglected his duty to protect classified information will be decided this week by the Central Disciplinary Committee.

GOVERNMENT OFFICIAL EXPULSION

입력 2019.05.31 (14:58) 수정 2019.05.31 (16:45) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The government official who leaked the content of a phone conversation between the leaders of South Korea and the U.S., has been eventually dismissed. This is the most severe disciplinary measure taken against a public official in South Korea. The official admitted to his wrongdoing, but said he will protest such an excessive punishment.



[Pkg]



A meeting presided over by the first vice minister of foreign affairs was convened on Thursday to discuss punitive measures for the diplomat from the South Korean embassy to the U.S. who leaked confidential information. The diplomat in question also attended the session. As expected, he received the harshest punishment for the breach of confidentiality.



[Soundbite] (DIPLOMAT CHARGED WITH CONFIDENTIALITY BREACH (VOICE MODIFIED)) : "(You said you had no idea the leaked information would be used this way.) I only spoke the truth."



The Foreign ministry's decision to dismiss that official reflects the graveness of his violation, committed by leaking the content of a phone conversation between the leaders of South Korea and the U.S. The ministry initially suspected the official of leaking more confidential information to Liberty Korea Party lawmaker Kang Hyo-sang back in March and April as well, but it decided to punish him only for leaking the phone conversation between the two presidents last month. Sources say the official strongly denied the allegation that he provided classified information to someone else on two more occasions. He also rebutted the ministry's decision to dismiss him, by pointing out that although leaking the details of the phone conversation was wrong, he did not do it deliberately. The diplomat plans to request his punishment be reconsidered. Punishment for another high-ranking diplomat at the embassy who allegedly neglected his duty to protect classified information will be decided this week by the Central Disciplinary Committee.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보