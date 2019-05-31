NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2019.05.31 (15:00) 수정 2019.05.31 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The Central Disaster and Safety Measures Headquarters convened a meeting Friday morning, in the wake of the sunken tourist boat tragedy in Hungary. Related agencies agreed to closely cooperate to address the situation.

The Bank of Korea held its rate setting meeting Friday and left the key interest rate unchanged at 1.75 percent. The rate has been kept steady for sixth straight months.

Korea's very first arrival-terminal duty free shop opened Friday at Incheon International Airport. A range of goods is on display including cosmetics, liquor and fashion accessories. But tobacco and other quarantined items are excluded.

Speaking of tobacco, today is World No-Tobacco Day. The Korea Insurance Development Institute said that smokers have a 1.6 times higher risk of death than their non-smoking counterparts.

