기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

NEWS BRIEF
입력 2019.05.31 (15:00) 수정 2019.05.31 (16:45) News Today
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
NEWS BRIEF
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

The Central Disaster and Safety Measures Headquarters convened a meeting Friday morning, in the wake of the sunken tourist boat tragedy in Hungary. Related agencies agreed to closely cooperate to address the situation.
The Bank of Korea held its rate setting meeting Friday and left the key interest rate unchanged at 1.75 percent. The rate has been kept steady for sixth straight months.
Korea's very first arrival-terminal duty free shop opened Friday at Incheon International Airport. A range of goods is on display including cosmetics, liquor and fashion accessories. But tobacco and other quarantined items are excluded.
Speaking of tobacco, today is World No-Tobacco Day. The Korea Insurance Development Institute said that smokers have a 1.6 times higher risk of death than their non-smoking counterparts.
  • NEWS BRIEF
    • 입력 2019.05.31 (15:00)
    • 수정 2019.05.31 (16:45)
    News Today
NEWS BRIEF
[Anchor Lead]

The Central Disaster and Safety Measures Headquarters convened a meeting Friday morning, in the wake of the sunken tourist boat tragedy in Hungary. Related agencies agreed to closely cooperate to address the situation.
The Bank of Korea held its rate setting meeting Friday and left the key interest rate unchanged at 1.75 percent. The rate has been kept steady for sixth straight months.
Korea's very first arrival-terminal duty free shop opened Friday at Incheon International Airport. A range of goods is on display including cosmetics, liquor and fashion accessories. But tobacco and other quarantined items are excluded.
Speaking of tobacco, today is World No-Tobacco Day. The Korea Insurance Development Institute said that smokers have a 1.6 times higher risk of death than their non-smoking counterparts.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
    오늘의 HOT클릭!

    KBS사이트에서 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 댓글 이용시 KBS회원으로 표시되고
    댓글창을 통해 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 소셜회원으로 표시됩니다.