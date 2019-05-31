DANGERS OF BUG KILLERS News Today 입력 2019.05.31 (15:03) 수정 2019.05.31 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



As summer is fast approaching in Korea, demand for mosquito killer sprays and electric bug swatters are rising. But consumers must be cautious when using these two bug killers together, since a simultaneous use can cause fire like the one in Busan. Here's an experiment that shows why using the two at the same time can be dangerous.



[Pkg]



Black smoke billows out of a second-floor window. Around 11:10 PM Wednesday local time, a fire that started in the master bedroom spread to other parts of the house. The homeowner had not used a lighter or any other fire-causing agents at the time of the incident. All he did was use a spray-type pesticide and an electric bug swatter to kill mosquitoes. Does using an electric fly zapper like this after spraying pesticide actually cause fire? When pesticide is sprayed into a small, enclosed container, the inside turns foggy. Then an object resembling a mosquito is placed on an electric fly zapper and it is activated. There's instant exlosion. A spark from the electric swatter ignited the liquefied petroleum gas from the spray to cause an explosion. The test ended up scorching the mannequin placed near the box and its protective garment was melted in a few places. This test showed that the spray and electric swatter can cause fire and lead to serious accidents.



[Soundbite] HAN GYEONG-WON(FIRE INSPECTOR, BUSAN FIRE & DISASTER HEADQUARTERS) : "LP gas is combustible. If LP gas remains in the air, a small spark from an electric fly zapper could cause an explosion."



Experts caution that when a bug spray is used in an enclosed space, the room needs to be ventilated before an electric swatter is used.

