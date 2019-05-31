CULTURAL INSIGHT News Today 입력 2019.05.31 (15:04) 수정 2019.05.31 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



On today's Tada Korea, we dig into the secret behind the success of K-POP sensation BTS. When it comes to the success of boy band BTS, there's always a person that's mentioned as a key factor. It's composer and producer Bang Si-hyuk who is often called the father of the idol boy group. Since debuting BTS in 2013, he has also gained global fame as a producer, and has been listed as one of Billboard's 2019 International Power Players. Let's take a look.



[Pkg]



Bang Si-hyuk, the president of BTS' management agency Big Hit Entertainment, has made it to Billboard's list of international power players. Launched in 2014, the list gathers some 100 music industry leaders with a globalinfluence. Calling Bang the maestro that ensured BTS' success, Billboard recognized his role in placing the seven-member group on Billboard charts. The U.S. magazine quoted Bang as saying that there are many pop artists in Korea who can give American music fans what they want. The 2019 K-pop Music Festival is now on at the COEX Plaza in Seoul. The two-day event is designed to promote Korean culture through K-pop at home and abroad. Similar events will also be held for two days in July, September and October The festival will feature 22 musicians and groups appearing in shows of various genres from dance to ballad to hiphop. On day 1 , idol girl groups "GFriend," "Oh My Girl" and "G.W.S.N" will grace the festival. On the second day, NC.A, Lee Si-eun and D-Crunch will take to the stage. Other forms of entertainment will also be offered, such as street performances. The festival is free of charge and operated on a first-come-first-served basis.

