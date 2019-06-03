HUNGARY TOURIST BOAT DISASTER News Today 입력 2019.06.03 (15:09) 수정 2019.06.03 (15:19)

[Anchor Lead]



The Hungarian prosecution is questioning the detained cruise ship captain to investigate the cause of the collision, and his actions following the accident. The captain is claiming his innocence although he has been arrested for committing gross negligence that had led to several deaths.



[Pkg]



The Hungarian prosecution is questioning the detained cruise ship captain to find out what caused the fatal accident. The biggest question is why the river cruise ship couldn't avoid the collision even though it was equipped with an automatic identification device, capable of detecting nearby vessels. Authorities also have to find out why no wireless communication has been attempted, why the horn was not sounded even as the ship approached the smaller sightseeing boat, and the whereabouts of the captain at the time of the accident. A Hungarian court issued an arrest warrant for the captain of the Viking Sigyn, but attached a condition that he could be released on 60-million-won bail, provided that he wear a tracking device and remain in Budapest. The prosecution appealed the bail condition, leading to a second warrant review this week. The Hungarian prosecutors believe the captain must be arrested for questioning. The prosecution said the captain committed gross negligence of violating water traffic regulations that resulted in several deaths. The prosecutors added that it is a crime that could land the Ukrainian captain in prison for two to eight years. However, the captain is still claiming innocence. His defense attorney said the key is that the captain did not make any operating mistakes. The local media is focusing on the fact that the captain of the larger cruise ship did not report the accident or attempt rescue after the collision.

