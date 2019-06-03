기사 본문 영역

NEWS BRIEF
2019.06.03
NEWS BRIEF
[Anchor Lead]

It's been six days since the sinking of a sightseeing boat in Hungary. Forty-nine members of the victims' bereaved families have arrived in Budapest and are currently awaiting the news of additional rescues. The families are also discussing funeral procedures for those who died in the accident.
To prevent African swine fever, the government of Incheon City has strengthened quarantine measures in the city's areas located close to the inter-Korean border, such as Ganghwa-gun and Ongjin-gun counties.
A college SAT simulation test will be held tomorrow in some two thousand high schools nationwide. The test will provide glimpses of this year's college SAT scheduled for November.
The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport says authorities have requested a police investigation into public housing applicants who submitted false pregnancy certificates to receive housing for more affordable prices.
