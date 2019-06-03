BTS WEMBLEY STADIUM CONCERT News Today 입력 2019.06.03 (15:14) 수정 2019.06.03 (15:25)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



BTS held a concert at the Wembley Stadium in London, being the first K-pop artist to perform at the symbolic venue. The stadium resounded with roaring cheers and applause from some 60,000 fans. We take you to London for the details.



[Pkg]



BTS held a concert at Wembley Stadium in London, being the first K-pop artist to perform at the symbolic venue. The stadium resounded with roaring cheers and applause from some 60,000 fans in attendance. Fans fanatically applaud as BTS take to the stage. The boys kicked off their London concert with a powerful number: Dionysus. Filling the 60,000-seat stadium, the fans were endlessly shaking LED-glow sticks called army bombs and indulged in their idols' passionate, dazzling performances throughout the two hours and 40 minutes. Wembley is where legends like Michael Jackson, Queen and the Beatles performed. Tickets for the two-day concert have sold out already.



[Soundbite] SUGA(BTS MEMBER) : "We didn't even imagine this. We never dreamed of it. It is a dream come true. It still feels like a dream."



BTS has joined the ranks of global pop artists and opened up a new chapter in K-pop history. The seven members also wish to have a chance to work with Coldplay and Paul McCartney. They also delivered deep condolences over the death of tourists aboard a Hungarian sightseeing boat.



[Soundbite] RM(BTS Leader) : "We sincerely wish those who died in the accident will rest in peace. We also pray that those unaccounted for will soon return safely."



After wrapping up their schedule in Britain, BTS will fly to Paris, the next leg of its world tour.

BTS WEMBLEY STADIUM CONCERT

입력 2019.06.03 (15:14) 수정 2019.06.03 (15:25) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



BTS held a concert at the Wembley Stadium in London, being the first K-pop artist to perform at the symbolic venue. The stadium resounded with roaring cheers and applause from some 60,000 fans. We take you to London for the details.



[Pkg]



BTS held a concert at Wembley Stadium in London, being the first K-pop artist to perform at the symbolic venue. The stadium resounded with roaring cheers and applause from some 60,000 fans in attendance. Fans fanatically applaud as BTS take to the stage. The boys kicked off their London concert with a powerful number: Dionysus. Filling the 60,000-seat stadium, the fans were endlessly shaking LED-glow sticks called army bombs and indulged in their idols' passionate, dazzling performances throughout the two hours and 40 minutes. Wembley is where legends like Michael Jackson, Queen and the Beatles performed. Tickets for the two-day concert have sold out already.



[Soundbite] SUGA(BTS MEMBER) : "We didn't even imagine this. We never dreamed of it. It is a dream come true. It still feels like a dream."



BTS has joined the ranks of global pop artists and opened up a new chapter in K-pop history. The seven members also wish to have a chance to work with Coldplay and Paul McCartney. They also delivered deep condolences over the death of tourists aboard a Hungarian sightseeing boat.



[Soundbite] RM(BTS Leader) : "We sincerely wish those who died in the accident will rest in peace. We also pray that those unaccounted for will soon return safely."



After wrapping up their schedule in Britain, BTS will fly to Paris, the next leg of its world tour.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보