MEASURES AGAINST ASF

[Anchor Lead]



As cases of African swine fever are being reported in North Korea, the South Korean government is also speeding up efforts to prevent the infectious disease from spreading in the country. Next up, we bring you the details of what measures are being taken, and the details of the emergency operations.



[Pkg]



Pig farmers are in emergency mode to protect their animals from the 100 percent-fatal African swine fever. Government quarantine workers visit and sterilize small-sized swine farms, which lack their own disinfection devices. Roughly 540 workers are responsible for the safety of some 58,000 farms nationwide. Pig farms are now the primary target of recent quarantine operations amid rising concerns about a spread of swine fever. Cow and chicken farms also must be sterilized regularly.



[Soundbite] PARK KUN-IL(QUARANTINE WORKER) : "Few small farms conduct sterilization on their own. One reason is that they are old. Anti-epidemic quarantine work should be treated as a professional job."



Each worker is responsible for some 120 farms, which must be sterilized twice a month. The workers should visit at least 15 farms each day.



[Soundbite] SEO EUI-JONG(FARMER) : "My farm remains in operation thanks to their sterilization. I am grateful."



They are facing a heavier workload due to newly emerging infectious diseases affecting animals. But their working conditions are dismal. 70 percent of the quarantine staff are contract workers whose contracts are renewed every two years. Their monthly wages come to some one million won.



[Soundbite] LEE DAE-YOUNG(HONGCHEON LIVESTOCK FARMERS' COOPERATIVE) : "The quarantine task force played a great role during the spread of foot-and-mouth disease. They will better fulfill their duties when they are given due treatment."



Quarantine workers are on the frontline of ensuring the safety of the nation's livestock farms against infectious animal diseases. They are hoping for guaranteed stable employment with improved treatment.

