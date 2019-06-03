CULTURAL INSIGHT News Today 입력 2019.06.03 (15:19) 수정 2019.06.03 (16:47)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



On today's TADA Korea, we bring the news of actor Ha Jung-woo holding an exhibition as an artist, and the Seoul Metropolitan Musical Theatre staging a musical of "The Merchent of Venice". Actor Ha Jung-woo who has been holding multiple exhibitions since 2010 as an actor, has once again surprised the public with his artistic talent through another personal exhibition. This and more on today's cultural news.



[Pkg]



Actor Ha Jung-woo has returned as an artist this time. His management agency announced on his

official social media page that Ha has opened a personal exhibition and also added photos of the opening day. The exhibit continuing through June 15th is a collaboration between the veteran actor and a local company. Some 20 of Ha's personal paintings are on display. Drawing and painting is well-known to be his hobby and he has been working on some pieces during his off-screen time since 2004. He has held about a dozen exhibitions since his first show in 2010, showcasing his artistic talent. Fans look forward to the next moves of the multi-talented actor-slash-artist. The Seoul Metropolitan Musical Theatre has staged a musical of the famed Shakespearean play "The Merchant of Venice." It is the theater troupe's first regular production of the year. The story centers around Antonio, a merchant in Venice who cosigned a debt for his friend Bassanio who had a loan from the Jewish moneylender Shylock. he musical rendition stays true to the original story line while adding a modern reinterpretation. In particular, the inner thoughts of the loan shark Shylock are described in detail, allowing viewers to think about what kind of a character a modern day Shylock would be. Park Geun-hyung has taken the helm again. He previously directed stage productions for "Ode to Youth" and "Kyung-Sook, Kyung-Sook's Father." Actors Joo Min-jin and Kim Soo-yong will each play the role of Antonio and Shylock.

CULTURAL INSIGHT

입력 2019.06.03 (15:19) 수정 2019.06.03 (16:47) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



On today's TADA Korea, we bring the news of actor Ha Jung-woo holding an exhibition as an artist, and the Seoul Metropolitan Musical Theatre staging a musical of "The Merchent of Venice". Actor Ha Jung-woo who has been holding multiple exhibitions since 2010 as an actor, has once again surprised the public with his artistic talent through another personal exhibition. This and more on today's cultural news.



[Pkg]



Actor Ha Jung-woo has returned as an artist this time. His management agency announced on his

official social media page that Ha has opened a personal exhibition and also added photos of the opening day. The exhibit continuing through June 15th is a collaboration between the veteran actor and a local company. Some 20 of Ha's personal paintings are on display. Drawing and painting is well-known to be his hobby and he has been working on some pieces during his off-screen time since 2004. He has held about a dozen exhibitions since his first show in 2010, showcasing his artistic talent. Fans look forward to the next moves of the multi-talented actor-slash-artist. The Seoul Metropolitan Musical Theatre has staged a musical of the famed Shakespearean play "The Merchant of Venice." It is the theater troupe's first regular production of the year. The story centers around Antonio, a merchant in Venice who cosigned a debt for his friend Bassanio who had a loan from the Jewish moneylender Shylock. he musical rendition stays true to the original story line while adding a modern reinterpretation. In particular, the inner thoughts of the loan shark Shylock are described in detail, allowing viewers to think about what kind of a character a modern day Shylock would be. Park Geun-hyung has taken the helm again. He previously directed stage productions for "Ode to Youth" and "Kyung-Sook, Kyung-Sook's Father." Actors Joo Min-jin and Kim Soo-yong will each play the role of Antonio and Shylock.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보