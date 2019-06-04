기사 본문 영역

HUNGARIAN FERRY DISASTER
입력 2019.06.04 (15:14) 수정 2019.06.04 (17:00) News Today
HUNGARIAN FERRY DISASTER
[Anchor Lead]

It has been 7 days since the Hungarian sightseeing boat crashed and sank in the Danube River in Budapest. Some of the bodies of the South Koreans that went missing have been found yesterday. Both local and Korean drivers are speeding up efforts to find the missing people, but as one of the body was found more than 100 kilometers away from the sinking site, it's now become necessary for the authorities to expand the scope of their search operations.

[Pkg]

South Korean and Hungarian authorities have expanded search operation to areas 50 kilometers from the sinking site. A body was found in Harta, which is 102 kilometers south of Budapest. That is far beyond the search operation scope, suggesting the Danube flowed at a far faster speed than expected. Previously, Hungarian authorities complained multiple times about how the river flow speed makes search operations quite difficult.

[Soundbite] (JANOS HAIDU, DIRECTOR OF THE HUNGARIAN COUNTER-TERRORISM CENTER) : "5,000 cubic meters of water flow into the 453-meter-wide Danube River each second. The visibility is zero and temperature is 12 degrees under the water."

Given the flow speed and the time passed, it is highly likely the missing tourists would have been swept away further down the river. As a result, it has become necessary to significantly expand the scope of search operations, which calls for closer cooperation with countries bordering Hungary.
