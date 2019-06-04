DOMESTIC SAFETY REGULATIONS News Today 입력 2019.06.04 (15:15) 수정 2019.06.04 (17:00)

[Anchor Lead]



The deadly sinking of the sightseeing boat in Hungary is raising concerns about safety regulations of domestic cruise ships. Although the current law bans drinking on small sightseeing boats, KBS has found that both passengers and the crew members were violating this rule. Here are the details.



[Pkg]



This cruise ship tours around historic destinations along the Baekma River in Buyeo, Chungcheongnam-do Province. Upon its departure, a warning is broadcast against drinking and dancing on the vessel.



[Soundbite] (WARNING BROADCAST) : "Drinking and dancing are prohibited on the ship. Thank you for your cooperation."



Despite the warning, some passengers begin drinking in the back of the ship. They pull out alcoholic beverages and food, and share them with others during the voyage. It seems that the cabin has turned into a ballroom. The captain and crewmembers appear unwilling to discourage the behavior. They even play dance numbers to cater to the passengers. Notices against drinking, shown around the boat, are meaningless and ineffective. Alcoholic drinks are even sold at a store during a stopover.



[Soundbite] Passenger : "Soju, please."



[Soundbite] Shop employee : "Do you have cups? Soju is 3,000 won."



For the sake of safety, the current law bans drinking on small sightseeing boats measuring 24 meters in length and weighing 50 tons. Most passengers are middle-aged tourists and drinking on board could lead to a serious accident. But crackdowns are lenient.



[Soundbite] (BUYEO DISTRICT OFFICE OFFICIAL (VOICE MODIFIED)) : "We have to get on each ship and conduct on-site crackdowns. But it is impossible for us."



Water safety is in question due to passengers' negligence, ship operators' profit-first approach and the lack of proper involvement by authorities.

