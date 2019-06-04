NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2019.06.04 (15:20) 수정 2019.06.04 (16:58)

[Anchor Lead]



President Moon Jae-in invited patriots and veterans as well as their families to Cheong Wa Dae today, for a luncheon marking Memorial Day which will be observed on June 6.

Vice Director of North Korea's Workers' Party Kim Yo-jong, who is also the younger sister of Kim Jung-eun, has made public appearance for the first time in 52 days. Kim has been shown watching a propaganda gymnastics show entitled "The Land of the People."

Starting in January next year, all passenger boats including ferries will be mandated to have life jackets for infants as well, in addition to life vests for adults and older children.

The government of Seoul City will provide public wireless Internet service to all city, metropolitan and neighborhood buses by next year.

