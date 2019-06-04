CULTURAL INSIGHT News Today 입력 2019.06.04 (15:25) 수정 2019.06.04 (16:58)

[Anchor Lead]



On today's Tada Korea, we talk about the "Paraiste" syndrome, and K-pop groups making a comeback this month. Director Bong Joon-ho's film "Parasite" continues to enjoy popularity among Korean movie-goers. Although many award-winning films receive a lukewarm response from ordinary viewers, "Parasite" has defied that stereotype. This and more on today's Cultural News.



[Pkg]



Since its opening last Thursday, "Parasite" has drawn more than three million viewers in Korea. According to the Korean Film Council, the award-winning film drew some 560,000 viewers on the day of its release. On Saturday and Sunday, "Parasite" topped the box office with the average daily number of viewers reaching one million. As of Monday morning, the accrued number of viewers recorded 3 million 360,000, the most among Korean films that have won a Cannes Film Festival award. "Parasite" has received rave reviews from domestic viewers, with many watching it more than once. The film industry is watching closely if Bong Joon-ho's latest production will be able to draw ten million viewers, like his previous hit, "The Host." A growing number of K-pop artists and groups are making comebacks this month. On June 3, Sandeul of B1A4 released his second solo mini-album. The album contains six tracks and the title track, "One Fine Day," was written by veteran singer Yoon Jong-shin. On June 4, girl group Cosmic Girls resumed activities by releasing a special album entitled, "For the Summer." A few days ago, Cosmic Girls released their new music video filmed against the scenic backdrop of the ocean, heralding the arrival of the summer season in the K-pop scene. Last weekend, singer Lee Hi made a comeback after a three-year hiatus, while BoA and Chungha of I.O.I. are also expected to return to the K-pop scene soon.

