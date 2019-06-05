HUNGARIAN FERRY DISASTER News Today 입력 2019.06.05 (15:08) 수정 2019.06.05 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



We begin with breaking news from the deadly boat sinking in Hungary. Two bodies that were found in the lower stream of the Danube River on Tuesday, are confirmed to be those of missing Korean victims. Another body, apparently a Korean, was also recovered near the site of the sinking. Now search efforts are continuing amid discussions on raising the boat out of the water, and the officials are also focusing on the actual cause of the accident. The seven Korean survivors, having the most knowledge about the situation at the time of the crash, have asked the police to restate their testimonies to help authorities determine the cause of the collision.



[Pkg]



Seven South Koreans survived the fatal tourist boat crash on the Danube River. Possibly suffering from survivor's guilt, they reportedly had a hard time eating or even gulping down water in the initial days. While spending sleepless nights, the survivors asked the Hungarian police for an opportunity to offer additional testimonies. They want to give more detailed statements in a bid to help determine who is responsible for the deadly incident. The court has issued a conditional arrest warrant allowing bail for the captain of the larger cruise ship that collided into the tourist boat. The survivors don't want bail to be a possibility. They also requested authorities to investigate the crew members of the cruise ship and whether the sunken tourist boat was also at any fault of violating safety measures.



[Soundbite] LEE SANG-JIN(GOV'T RAPID RESPONSE TEAM) : "Hungary's Justice Ministry is fully aware of the gravity of the accident and has promised fair and swift handling of the situation."



The Korean government is looking into various ways to more strenuously seek responsibility on the part of the cruise ship and its captain. According to the rapid response team, families of the deceased hope to proceed with funeral procedures and they don't wish for an autopsy of the bodies. The governments in Seoul and Budapest also agreed to swiftly carry out administrative steps to transport the victims' bodies back to Korea. Once the remains are recovered and identified, the transport process is expected to pick up speed.

