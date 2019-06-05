PAYING TRIBUTE TO VICTIMS News Today 입력 2019.06.05 (15:10) 수정 2019.06.05 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



The traditional Korean folk song "Arirang" was played on the Danube River to console the victims of last week's fatal boat accident. Hungarian citizens gathered and sang the Korean melody to remember the Korean victims of the maritime tragedy. And Local residents are also paying respect across the country in various ways



[Pkg]



Eight days have passed since the Danube River tragedy and Hungarian citizens are joining in to share the grief of the Korean people. In the city of Debrecen, some 200 kilometers from capital Budapest, locals also pay their respects to the Korean victims of the tourist boat collision. In one church, a special service was held to remember the victims. Some 1,000 members of the congregation lifted up prayers for the Korean victims involved in a most unfortunate accident far from home.



[Soundbite] (PASTOR OF REFORMED GREAT CHURCH OF DEBRECEN) : "Let us pray for the sisters and brothers whose loved ones are still missing."



Fundraising activities are also under way to help the families of the victims. A thousand dollars were raised in just one day and the fundraising campaign is expected to spread to many of the 12-hundred churches across Hungary.



[Soundbite] (PASTOR OF REFORMED GREAT CHURCH OF DEBRECEN) : "We mourned for the those who could be someone's mother, father, granddaughter, grandfather, grandmother or any relative."



In the evening, the Korean folk song "Arirang" could be heard along the Danube River. Hundreds of Hungarian citizens gathered on the Margaret Bridge and expressed their condolences by way of singing the quintessential Korean melody.



[Soundbite] Budapest Citizen



Locals are also laying flowers and candles along the riverbank and outside the Korean embassy, in the earnest hope of quickly recovering all those who are still missing.

