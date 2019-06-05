NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2019.06.05 (15:12) 수정 2019.06.05 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The government has announced a set of toughened measures for delinquent tax payers that are living in luxury. The plan includes holding tax payers with chronic or large overdue taxes in jail for up to 30 days.

Alcohol tax will be overhauled in about 50 years. The tax rates will be changed to correspond to the alcohol levels and amounts instead of the conventional factory prices.

Serum test results were negative for the pigs in 10 cities and counties in South Korea situated adjacent to North Korea, where the African swine fever was reported last month. Subsequently, South Korea maintains its status as an ASF-free country.

The city of Seoul is to expand the family support centers for people with disabilities currently established in 12 districts to all local districts to provide counseling and emergency care service to a greater number of families with disabled members.

NEWS BRIEF

입력 2019.06.05 (15:12) 수정 2019.06.05 (16:45) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The government has announced a set of toughened measures for delinquent tax payers that are living in luxury. The plan includes holding tax payers with chronic or large overdue taxes in jail for up to 30 days.

Alcohol tax will be overhauled in about 50 years. The tax rates will be changed to correspond to the alcohol levels and amounts instead of the conventional factory prices.

Serum test results were negative for the pigs in 10 cities and counties in South Korea situated adjacent to North Korea, where the African swine fever was reported last month. Subsequently, South Korea maintains its status as an ASF-free country.

The city of Seoul is to expand the family support centers for people with disabilities currently established in 12 districts to all local districts to provide counseling and emergency care service to a greater number of families with disabled members.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보