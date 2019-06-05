기사 본문 영역

NEWS BRIEF
입력 2019.06.05 (15:12) 수정 2019.06.05 (16:45)
NEWS BRIEF
[Anchor Lead]

The government has announced a set of toughened measures for delinquent tax payers that are living in luxury. The plan includes holding tax payers with chronic or large overdue taxes in jail for up to 30 days.
Alcohol tax will be overhauled in about 50 years. The tax rates will be changed to correspond to the alcohol levels and amounts instead of the conventional factory prices.
Serum test results were negative for the pigs in 10 cities and counties in South Korea situated adjacent to North Korea, where the African swine fever was reported last month. Subsequently, South Korea maintains its status as an ASF-free country.
The city of Seoul is to expand the family support centers for people with disabilities currently established in 12 districts to all local districts to provide counseling and emergency care service to a greater number of families with disabled members.
