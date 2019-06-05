APPEARANCE OF N. KOREAN OFFICIALS News Today 입력 2019.06.05 (15:13) 수정 2019.06.05 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



We reported yesterday that Kim Yo-jong, the vice director of North Korea's Workers' Party had made public appearance for the first time in a while. Another high-ranking North Korean official, Kim Yong-chol, has also been shown attending public events for two consecutive days. This has led observers to conclude that Pyongyang has finished its government reshuffle following the collapsed Hanoi summit with the United States.



[Pkg]



The May Day Stadium in Pyongyang is packed with spectators. The group gymnastics show the regime prepared this year, titled "The Land of the People," was watched by its leader, Kim Jong-un, as well as other senior officials in attendance. One of them is Kim Jong-un's younger sister, Kim Yo-jong, who serves as vice director of the Workers' Party. She has been out of the public eye since the Supreme People's Assembly held on April 12.



[Soundbite] (N. KOREAN CENTRAL TELEVISION) : "Comrades Kim Yo-jong, Ri Yong-sik, Hyon Song-wol and other senior government and party officials watched the performance along with Pyongyang citizens."



Kim Yo-jong was seated to the right of the regime's leader and his wife. Another senior official to attend the event was Workers' Party Vice Chairman Ri Su-yong. Workers' Party Central Committee Vice Chairman Kim Yong-chol has been spotted in public for two consecutive days following his first appearance at a musical performance on June 2. He was in the fifth seat to the left of Kim Jong-un. The public appearances of Kim Yong-chol and Kim Yo-jong have led observers to believe that Pyongyang has completed its government reshuffle following the Hanoi summit breakdown.



[Soundbite] LIM EUL-CHUL(PROF., KYUNGNAM UNIVERSITY) : "Now that the government reshuffle is over, the North will likely attempt holding negotiations with the South or the U.S., although it's not going to be easy."



All eyes are on whether the communist state will try to resume negotiations with Seoul and Washington before the year is up.

