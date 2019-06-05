CULTURAL INSIGHT News Today 입력 2019.06.05 (15:19) 수정 2019.06.05 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



On Today's Tada Korea, we bring you the news of the beginning of the 2019 BTS Festa, and British Rock bank Queen holding a world tour exhibition, including in Seoul. BTS's management agency has announced the official start of the 2019 BTS Festa, an annual festival held in early June, where the group shares images with fans around the world. Let's take a look.



[Pkg]



Just six years after releasing their debut song, "No More Dream," K-pop sensation BTS has performed at Wembley Stadium in London. The group's fans were ecstatic to see their favorite K-pop artists perform on one of the world's most prestigious stages. Shortly after the group's successful concert at Wembley, BTS has one more surprise for its fans to mark the sixth anniversary of the group's debut. BTS has posted new photos on its official social media site to mark the beginning of the 2019 BTS Festa. Held in early June, the BTS Festa is an annual event during which the group shares images with fans around the world. The group's agency said this year's Festa will be held through June 13. During the event, BTS will post diverse images and videos of themselves including choreography and selfies. One more surprise is awaiting visitors to Seoul. An exhibition dedicated to the legendary rock band Queen is set to open in Seoul for the first time in the world. Queen's London-based management agency said the world tour exhibition dedicated to the band will be held in Seoul from July 7 to October 6. The exhibit will mark the 46th anniversary of Queen's debut. The exhibition will showcase rare memorabilia from Queen and its vocalist, Freddie Mercury. Other items on display will include media art pieces that interpret Queen's music through contemporary art, and a special section dedicated to the movie "Bohemian Rhapsody." Meanwhile, Queen will hold its first concert in Korea on January 18 and 19, 2020.

