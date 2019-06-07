기사 본문 영역

입력 2019.06.07 (15:15) 수정 2019.06.07 (16:44) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

The police have arrested the parents of a seven month old baby girl who was found dead at an apartment in Incheon. They both face charges of child abuse.
Residents who lost their homes and suffered business losses in the Gangwon-do area due to the wild fires that raged in April, are holding protests in Seoul near the presidential office and the National Assembly, demanding compensation.
Radio Free Asia reports that while North Korea is appealing for food assistance from the international community, it gave the instruction not to receive small-scale aid measuring less than 300 tons.
The Korea Insurance Development Institute says it has developed a point-of-sale system where caretakers of pets, which are covered by insurance, can request insurance claims immediately after the animals receive treatment at veterinary clinics.
