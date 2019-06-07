기사 본문 영역

KOREAN WAVE IN VIETNAM
입력 2019.06.07 (15:16) 수정 2019.06.07 (16:44) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Video contents using advanced digital technology are sustaining the hallyu boom in Vietnam, where half the population is under 30. There is even a new TV show co-produced by Korea and Vietnam. Here are the details

[Pkg]

This convention hall is crowded with people checking out video contents from around the globe. A visitor puts on virtual reality glasses to enjoy lifelike 3D images.

[Soundbite] (HO CHI MINH RESIDENT) : "It was my first time with VR. It looked very detailed and real. It was amazing and fun."

Movies based on Korean online comics or webtoons also captivated visitors. Some 30 Korean businesses participated in Telefilm 2019, a Vietnamese technology fair that showcases video and digital contents from 250 companies around the world. On display were various contents made with digital technology geared towards children and young people of Vietnam, where half the population is in their 30s or younger. New TV show "Bistro K" co-produced by Korea and Vietnam grabbed attention from industry people and visitors. This food show is about making traditional or fusion dishes from the two countries and serving them to guests. It will start airing nationwide on June 9th on TV and digital platforms. Korean singer Hari Won, currently working in Vietnam, is hosting this program.

[Soundbite] HARI WON(KOREAN SINGER) : "Korea and Vietnam have much in common, like family members getting together for meals."

The latest hallyu sensation boosted Vietnamese people's interest in Korean culture and cuisine. New video contents that combine high-tech and culture continue to lead the Korean wave.
