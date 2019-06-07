MUNSAN LIBERTY MARKET News Today 입력 2019.06.07 (15:18) 수정 2019.06.07 (16:44)

[Anchor Lead]



Today for our local news we take you to Pagu in Gyeonggi-do Province where the Munsan Liberty Market is enjoying huge popularity. There's a tour program that allows tourists to shop at a traditional market, and see the sights around the Demilitarized Zone for free. To date, 40,000 people have taken part in this DMZ tour program. Here is the secret to its soaring popularity.



[Pkg]



The Munsan Liberty Market in Paju, Gyeonggi-do Province. A visitor who shops at this market can take advantage of a Demilitarized Zone tour package for free. All they need to register for the tour is a receipt showing more than 10,000 won in purchases per person and an ID. The program is available twice a day for 88 people, from Tuesday to Sunday. The course covers Dorasan Station, the northern terminus of the Gyeongui Line, as well as the landmarks in the civilian restricted area such as the Dora Observatory, the third underground tunnel, and the Unification Village.



[Soundbite] CHOI BU-IL(DMZ TOUR GUIDE) : "The Demilitarized Zone has been inaccessible to men for about 70 years."



Tourists can walk away with a better understanding about the area since they are provided with tour guides. They're highly satisfied with the program for they can visit all the places that are usually off-limits to civilians.



[Soundbite] LEE JEONG-HEE(SUWON RESIDENT) : "It's nice that I get to see a traditional market and visit places that's normally not easily accessible."



The tour program started back in 2015. To date, nearly 40,000 people have taken part.



[Soundbite] HWANG YEONG-OK(SEOUL RESIDENT) : "This place is special with the underground tunnel and all."



The number of visitors grew as people's interest in the areas north of the Civilian Control Line spiked following the inter-Korean summit last year.



[Soundbite] KIM YOUNG-HA(PRES., MUNSAN LIBERTY MARKET MERCHANTS ASSN.) : "We have the DMZ, an underground tunnel, and the Dora Observatory. Please visit for shopping and sightseeing."



The DMZ tour program of Munsan Liberty Market, launched to revitalize the traditional market, is taking root as a special sightseeing experience unique to this area.

