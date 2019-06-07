BIRDS IN ARTIFICIAL ISLAND News Today 입력 2019.06.07 (15:20) 수정 2019.06.07 (16:44)

[Anchor Lead]



Meanwhile in Andongho Lake in Southeast Korea, Baby little terns hatched just two months after the birds came to a man-made island. Ornithologists are excited as this is the nation's first hatching on an artificial island. Now, there is a movement to designate the little tern as an endangered species to protect their habitats.



[Pkg]



A man-made island located in the middle of Andongho Lake. Eggs started hatching for the first time on June 1st from one of the 23 little tern nests built here. It's the first hatching since some 70 birds built nests on the man-made island back in April. There are 45 eggs in total. Over the course of five days, 11 chicks broke through the shells and ventured out to the world. Little tern parents take turns to sit on the eggs and bring smelts. The birds are busy trying to both take care of the newborn and brood over the eggs. The chicks stay shielded from the midday sun, under the plants and wait for their parents to return with food. Although this is a man-made island, plants like lamb's quarters and clovers that have flown over from somewhere safeguard the fledglings exposed to their natural enemies. The Andongho Lake case is Korea's first hatching of summer migratory birds on an artificially created island. Sadly, the conventional marine habitats for the little terns have all been destroyed, making Andongho Lake the birds' only inland habitat. Ten civic groups, including the Institute of Ornithology, plan to petition the Environment Ministry to designate the little tern as an endangered species.



[Soundbite] PARK HEE-CHEON(DIR., INSTITUTE OF ORNITHOLOGY) : "This species lives here. In all the areas of the Nakdonggang River, Andongho Lake is most crucial to this species' survival."



After witnessing little terns hatched on the artificial island, the city government of Andong and the Korea Water Resources Corporation are looking into building a more stable and larger man-made island next year.

BIRDS IN ARTIFICIAL ISLAND

입력 2019.06.07 (15:20) 수정 2019.06.07 (16:44) News Today

