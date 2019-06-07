기사 본문 영역

CULTURAL INSIGHT
입력 2019.06.07 (15:22) 수정 2019.06.07 (16:44) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

On today's TADA Korea, we talk about Black Pinks own new record on Youtube, and Youknown Yhunho from TVXQ being appointed as a publicity ambassador for public safety. Views on Youtube are often used to measure the popularity a K-POP group is receiving, not only domestically but by international audiences too. The Choreography video for "Kill This Love" by BLACKPINK has reached more than 100 million views. They have now 14 official videos that has earned more than 100 million plus views. Let's take a look

[Pkg]

The choreography video for "Kill This Love" by K-pop girl group BLACKPINK has earned more than 100 million views on YouTube. This video of the BLACKPINK members' dance practice broke through the 100-million mark on the afternoon of June 4th, just 57 days after its first release on April 8th. The dance routine is a collaboration between world-leading choreographers and said to be the most visually stunning and dynamic of BLACKPINK's dances. As K-pop's popularity continues to grow overseas, the number of views for the famous K-pop girl group has been skyrocketing as well. BLACKPINK has now earned 100-million-plus views on 14 of their official music videos and choreography videos.

[Soundbite] "Report illegal parking to Safety e-Report."

TVXQ member Yunho has stepped up to promote public safety. The Ministry of Interior and Safety appointed Yunho as its publicity ambassador for public safety at a ceremony last Tuesday. Known for his enthusiastic and hard-working attitude, Yunho was the best choice for public safety promotion, according to the Ministry. For the next one year, Yunho will make pro bono appearances on various publicity videos as a public safety ambassador and lead the Ministry's campaign against illegal parking. Yunho has vowed to do his best to heighten people's awareness of public safety.
