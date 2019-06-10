FERRY RECOVERY OPERATIONS News Today 입력 2019.06.10 (15:13) 수정 2019.06.10 (16:48)

[Anchor Lead]



Last-minute preparations are underway to raise the sunken tour boat from the Danube River and Local authorities say that it may be possible to recover the vessel by tomorrow. We have the details.



[Pkg]



​Workers are busy getting ready to raise the sightseeing boat Hableany from the Danube. The local weather or the river's current are not as bad as feared. But local media speculate that the recovery operation may take place tomorrow, local time, as more preliminary inspections are needed. The actual recovery will take place gradually in phases. Currently, three barges surround the spot where the tour boat sank. The black barge on the right of the sunken boat is the vessel that leads the operation. The raised boat will be placed on the blue barge on the left. The barge in front will help stabilize the boat while it's being pulled from the water. Once the recovery operation starts, the floating crane will lift the vessel from behind. When the Hableany's wheelhouse on the upper deck surfaces above the water, rescue workers first plan to recover the captain's body assumed to be inside. Then the hull will be raised even higher to allow the deck to be searched. Lastly, the cabin windows below will be broken to let out water and provide views inside. There is even a plan to search the interior thoroughly several times with a Hungarian expert familiar with the boat's layout. If no more bodies are found, then the entire boat will be placed on the barge. Hungarian authorities predict that at least four to five hours will be needed to raise the boat if it is to be searched carefully.

