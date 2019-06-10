HUNGARIAN CRUISE SHIP CONTROVERSY News Today 입력 2019.06.10 (15:15) 수정 2019.06.10 (16:48)

[Anchor Lead]



There's an increasing demand for the cruise ship that had caused the accident to be seized and further investigated. The operation schedule does show that the ship is coming back to Hungary, but controversy is rising as the cruise ship had already erased the traces of collision, by painting over the damaged part on the hull.



[Pkg]



​This cruise ship moored on the Danube in Slovakia is the Viking Sigyn that crashed into the tourist boat Hableany. The vessel is on its way back to Budapest after departing from Vienna, Austria early Sunday morning. Passengers are seen dining on the top deck. The cruise ship continued operating even after the fatal accident. There used to be a trace of the collision on the starboard of the bow, but now it's been painted over and cannot be detected at all. The difference is clear when that section is compared to what it looked like immediately after the accident. This is suspected as destruction of evidence, as the paint job erased the clue that could shed light on what happened that fateful night. The arrested captain is refusing to testify about the collision. He even erased the data on his mobile phone right after the accident. Consequently, Hungarian police are criticized for releasing the Viking Sigyn without investigating the vessel properly.



[Soundbite] (ATTORNEY FOR TOUR BOAT CAPTAIN) : "The cruise ship should have been detained as evidence. We need to find out who had given the departure permission and for what reason."



The Hungarian police claims to have gathered most of the evidence they need and said there are no plans to investigate the ship further. However, since the country's anti-terrorism chief didn't go over the ship thoroughly, there's rising speculation the Viking Sigyn could be seized after arriving in Budapest.

