NEWS BRIEF
입력 2019.06.10 (15:17) 수정 2019.06.10 (16:48) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

President Moon Jae-in, who is touring three northern European nations, held a summit meeting today with his Finnish counterpart, Sauli Niinistö. The two heads of state pledged to further solidify bilateral ties.
A ceremony marking the 32nd anniversary of the June Struggle has been held this morning in downtown Seoul at the former site of an anti-communist interrogation room. The ceremony was attended by some 400 people including victims of tortures, participants of the pro-democracy movement and their descendants.
The trade chiefs of South Korea and the U.K. have agreed to keep their trade tariffs at their current level even in case of the U.K.'s "no-deal Brexit."
Last year, the percentage of the Fair Trade Commission's lawsuits over administrative measures recorded 23 percent, the highest level since 2001, when the relevant statistics were first compiled.
