PAPER RECEIPT WASTES News Today 입력 2019.06.10 (15:18) 수정 2019.06.10 (16:48)

[Anchor Lead]



It's quite common to see people throwing away paper receipts as soon as they receive them from stores. But were you aware 12.9 billion paper receipts are being issued and discarded almost simultaneously on an annual basis. Attention is also being drawn to how much it actually costs to issue these paper receipts. Here are the details.



[Pkg]



At a coffee shop in Seoul, a KBS team monitored how many customers would take receipts during the one-hour lunch time.



[Soundbite] EMPLOYEE : "Do you want your receipt?"



[Soundbite] CUSTOMER : "No."



[Soundbite] EMPLOYEE : "Do you want your receipt?"



[Soundbite] CUSTOMER : "No. Please throw it away."



Out of 13 people, only one received a paper receipt. Although both customers and employees find it inconvenient, most stores are still using payment terminals that automatically print out receipts. Issuing receipts is mandatory under the current law. As a result, the issuance of paper receipts has grown each year. Last year alone, 12.9 billion receipts were issued, costing over 56 billion won. Some supermarkets and retailers have introduced electronic receipts. But this new type of receipt is not in wide use, since customers find it unfamiliar and need to go through inconvenient steps, such as downloading apps. Experts say that in order to reduce the use of paper receipts, consumers should change their attitude and the government must support the establishment of electronic receipt systems.



[Soundbite] REP. KOH YONG-JIN(PARLIAMENTARY NATIONAL POLICY COMMITTEE) : "The popular use of electronic receipts will considerably reduce social costs, since they will boost consumers' convenience while making it easier for store owners to manage their businesses more efficiently."



Related government agencies, such as the Ministry of Finance and Economy and the National Tax Service, have begun discussions on the issue. However, little progress has been made beyond agreeing on the need to switch to an electronic receipt system.

