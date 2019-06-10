SMALL-SIZED WATERMELONS News Today 입력 2019.06.10 (15:22) 수정 2019.06.10 (16:48)

[Anchor Lead]



Those who live alone might be hesitant when it comes to buying big fruits such as watermelon, as most of it goes to waste. However, a small -sized watermelon has recently been developed in Chungcheongnam-do Province, to meet the demand of single-person households.



[Pkg]



​These vines are heavy with watermelons slightly larger than an adult's fist. They are a quarter of the size regular watermelons and weigh 900 grams to 1.5 kilograms, making them easy to carry and transport. These are so-called apple watermelons. They are as sweet and flavorful as their larger counterparts. The small-sized watermelons are regarded as an eco-friendly fruit, since their thin rinds generate a significantly smaller amount of food waste, compared to bigger ones.



[Soundbite] KIM DONG0-HWA(APPLE WATERMELON FARMER) : "Apple watermelons can be sold only when their sugar content exceeds ten degrees Brix. They usually measure eleven degrees Brix in sugar."



Having hit the market last month, these mini watermelons are supplied to supermarkets through exclusive contracts. The new variety also helps farmers increase their bottom lines, since one vine can produce up to nine watermelons on three occasions.



[Soundbite] LEE HYO-IK(YESAN AGRICULTURAL TECHNOLOGY CENTER) : "Apple watermelons generate 50 percent more earnings for farmers compared to bigger watermelons because they can be harvested two or three times."



The harvest of apple watermelons, which is promoted as a new summer fruit, will continue until mid-July in Yesan, Chungcheongnam-do Province.

News Today

