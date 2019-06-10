CULTURAL INSIGHT News Today 입력 2019.06.10 (15:23) 수정 2019.06.10 (16:49)

[Anchor Lead]



Big data is often used to study patterns such as consumer trends. A new survey using big data was conducted on K-pop idol singers. Who took the number one spot in the brand evaluation out of 1,000 singers? We bring you the details on today's Tada Korea.



[Pkg]



​According to the Brand Reputation Report by the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation which analyzed big data, BTS member Jimin and former Wanna One member Kang Daniel each ranked first and second respectively. The survey was conducted on around 1,020 artists including K-pop idol band members as well as solo musicians. Not only Jimin but all of the BTS' members ranked high in the survey. The institute said a look at Jimin's big data showed words such as "donation" and "promise" as well as those related to the recent BTS concert at the Wembley Stadium in the UK. Here is another Korean celebrity at the vanguard of promoting Korea, actress Song Hye-kyo. Song has been joining hands with Sungshin Women's University professor Seo Kyoung-duk and has donated Korean-language brochures to historical sites overseas where Korea's colonial era independence movements took place. This time around, she donated a Korean brochure for the Yun Bong-gil memorial hall in Shanghai. Writing on social media, Professor Seo said the memorial hall ran out of the ten-thousand brochures provided in the past by Song's donation and that another ten-thousand copies were delivered this time. Seo said many Korean tourists visited the hall this year which marks the centennial of the March First Independence Movement as well as the foundation of the provisional Korean government in China during the colonial era. He said he will look into other historical sites where Korean brochures may have run out of stock, and carry out a "refill project." The professor and the actress have so far donated such information books in Korean to 15 locations including the Korean government-in-exile building in Hangzhou and the Dosan Ahn Chang Ho Family House in the United States.

