PASSING OF FORMER FIRST LADY News Today 입력 2019.06.11 (14:59) 수정 2019.06.11 (16:48)

[Anchor Lead]



Lee Hee-ho, the wife of former President Kim Dae-jung, died on Monday night at the age of 97. Lee was the former president's lifetime companion and staunch comrade in his pro-democracy activities and political career. Here are the details of the turbulent life Lee lived, from being a women's rights activist to fulfilling the duty of a first lady.



[Pkg]



Lee Hee-ho, the widow of former President Kim Dae-jung, died at Severance Hospital in Seoul at 11: 37 p.m. Monday local time. She was 97. Kim Seong-jae, director of the Kim Dae Jung Peace Center, said Lee passed away peacefully with her family at her bedside. Lee graduated from a prestigious university, following Korea's liberation from Japanese colonial rule. She then went to the U.S. to further her studies. After returning to Korea, Lee worked as a women's rights activist during the 1960s. That was when she met Kim Dae-jung who lost his parliamentary seat in the wake of the May 16 coup.



[Soundbite] LEE HEE-HO(2011 INTERVIEW) : "Kim was really poor. It was a difficult time. When we met, I bought him dinner. That was how we grew closer."



Kim was arrested for strongly opposing the military coup, nine days after they got married. It was the beginning of the couple's tough, life-long struggle for the nation's democratization. Lee was always by her husband's side throughout his political career full of hardships. Kim was imprisoned, even sentenced to death during the days of the dictatorial regime and its reform called Yushin. He also staged hunger strikes and was placed under house arrest. Lee even visited then President Chun Doo-hwan and persuaded him to release her husband who was then sentenced to capital punishment.



[Soundbite] LEE HEE-HO(2011 INTERVIEW) : "When I asked Chun to release my husband quickly, he said it's not something he could decide on his own."



When she was 75 years old, Lee was with Kim and travelling all over the nation, helping his fourth presidential campaign.



[Soundbite] LEE HEE-HO(1997 ELECTION CAMPAIGN) : "We need a great leader for this nation."



Lee knitted gloves for her husband in his sickbed as a last gift ten years ago. She has now gone to meet her soulmate.



[Soundbite] LEE HEE-HO(2009) : "I sincerely hope that Koreans will live by the spirit of reconciliation, forgiveness, be conscientious and have compassion for those in need. This is what my husband pursued all his life. This is his last will."



A memorial altar for her will be set up at Severance Hospital in Sinchon. A five-day funeral will be held. Lee Hee-ho will be buried with her husband at the Seoul National Cemetery on June 14.

