NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2019.06.11 (15:05) 수정 2019.06.11 (16:48)

[Anchor Lead]



The Cabinet has approved an amended Decree on the Appointment of Public Officials, which allows part-time public servants to work up to 35 hours a week, instead of the current 20 hour work limit.

The government and the ruling party have announced a revised draft of tax regulations for small and medium sized family-owned businesses. Under the new regulations, the post-management period for these firms that receive tax cuts when inheriting family-owned businesses will be cut from ten to seven years.

Starting tomorrow, all daycare centers in Korea will be mandated to undergo evaluations once in every three years.

A showcase aimed at publicizing Korean literature will be held at the Seoul COEX from June 18th to 22nd. The invited guests include overseas publishers interested in the translation of Korean literature.

