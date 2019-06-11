HANJIN GROUP CONTROVERSY News Today 입력 2019.06.11 (15:05) 수정 2019.06.11 (16:48)

[Anchor Lead]



The younger daughter of Korean Air's late chairman has returned to managerial positions, just 14 months after she was forced to resign amid controversy over inadequate behavior. Employees strongly protest her sudden return, saying it's too early.



[Pkg]



[Soundbite] CHO HYUN-MIN(FORMER KOREAN AIR EXECUTIVE) : "Why you ****! What do you think you're doing?"



Last April, former Korean Air executive Cho Hyun-min verbally abused and threw a water cup at an ad agency employee. With more such misconduct disclosed, her father, the late Hanjin Group chairman Cho Yang-ho issued a public apology and made her step down from all positions.



[Soundbite] CHO HYUN-MIN(FORMER KOREAN AIR EXECUTIVE(MAY 2018)) : "I'm sincerely sorry for causing concern."



However in just 14 months, his daughter has returned to Hanjin KAL, the holding company of Hanjin Group, as its senior vice president. She is also appointed as executive vice president of the group's real estate developer Jungseok Enterprise. According to the company, she will be in charge of Hanjin Group's social contribution activities and new business development. Pundits say her abrupt return to management may be linked to an agreement reached between the late chairman's three children regarding managerial rights and inheritance of their father's stake in the corporate group.



[Soundbite] PARK JU-GUN(PRESIDENT, CEO SCORE) : "The children likely came to an agreement that family members' stakes must be combined to defend their rights to management."



However, Korean Air employees strongly resist her return.



[Soundbite] PYEON SEON-HWA(KOREAN AIR EMPLOYEES SOLIDARITY) : "There was no formal apology and no preventive measures are in place in case a similar incident recurs. Her return is premature."



Hanjin KAL finds no problem with Cho resuming duties as she was acquitted of the charges in connection to the previous incident. But that's not enough to avoid controversy on whether her return corresponds with shareholders' interest.

