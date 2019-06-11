HANTANGANG RIVER GEOPARK News Today 입력 2019.06.11 (15:07) 수정 2019.06.11 (16:48)

[Anchor Lead]



The Hantangang River Geopark obtained national geopark status in 2015 for its exceptional geological value. Next year, it could also receive the UNESCO global geopark certification. Ahead of a UNESCO inspection team visiting next month to survey the park, visitor numbers are growing sharply. We take you to Hantangang River for the details.



[Pkg]



The Hantangang River originates in North Korea and passes through Cheorwon in Gangwondo Province and reaches all the way to Pocheon and Yeoncheon in Gyeonggido Province. The river boasts a scenic vista with stunning column-like rock formations found along its ravines. Its designation as a national geopark in 2015 served to boost visitor numbers.



[Soundbite] KIM DAE-WOO(YEONCHEON-GUN COUNTY OFFICIAL) : "The flow of new lava creates twists and turns, creating not vertical but various shapes of column-like cliffs."



Interest has further heightened in recent days as UNESCO inspectors will visit the river park next month to decide on granting global geopark status.



[Soundbite] GO GYEONG-JA(VISITOR) : "It's so wonderfully beautiful. This scenery should be shown to everyone."



Local residents are also lending support to win the UNESCO recognition come April next year. Locals have even set up a travel agency to attract more visitors to the area.



[Soundbite] OK YEONG-HEE(TRAVEL AGENCY HEAD) : "With hopes for people to visit and enjoy the scenic landscape, we offer tours connected to rural experience programs."



Publicity efforts such as holding art exhibitions of local artists have also helped to draw in visitors. So far this year, 300-thousand have visited the Hantangang River Geopark. Interest among travelers continues to rise as more ecological features are created in the park, including riverside hiking trails.

