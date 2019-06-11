CULTURAL INSIGHT News Today 입력 2019.06.11 (15:11) 수정 2019.06.11 (16:48)

[Anchor Lead]



On today's TADA Korea, we talk about the one and only K-POP sensation BTS, and Kang Daniel from former boy band Wanna One. BTS has successfully finished its world tour concerts in Europe. At the final concert, one of BTS members, Jungkook, drew particular spotlight. Let's find out more.



[Pkg]



BTS held concerts at the Stade de France Stadium in Paris on June 7 and 8. The event drew fans from various parts of Europe including France, Germany and Italy, as it was the final leg of the K-pop sensation's European tour. The day after the final concert, some fans posted messages on social media saying that they saw one of BTS members, Jungkook, all of a sudden cross the fence during the show to join the audience. It turns out he did so to say hello to a girl in a wheelchair who came to see the concert. At one point, a large crowd of fans flocked towards Jungkook, raising concerns about the star's safety. However, the girl wrote on her social media that the situation was quite safe, and that Jungkook thanked her for attending the concert. She added that it was the greatest moment of her life. Kang Daniel, a former member of Wanna One, is apparently gearing up to launch his solo activities. On Sunday night, the singer posted a live broadcast via social media to say hello to his fans after a long hiatus. In the three-minute broadcast, Daniel said he was preparing to debut as a solo artist, and was even involved in writing and composing new songs, further fuelling fans' anticipation. As a member of Wanna One, Kang Daniel enjoyed enormous popularity, but he stayed out of the public eye until recently, due to a legal dispute with his management agency early this year. On May 10, the court ruled in favor of the singer, paving the way for his solo career. Just like how his fellow Wanna One members made comebacks as solo artists or new group members, Kang Daniel is also expected to return to the K-pop scene sooner than later.

