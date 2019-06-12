FERRY SALVAGE OPERATION News Today 입력 2019.06.12 (14:55) 수정 2019.06.12 (17:12)

[Anchor Lead]



Operations to pull out the sunken tourist boat in Hungary was completed in the afternoon of the 11th, Korea time. Four additional bodies were retrieved during the process, and the condition of the salvaged vessel reflects the urgent moment at the time of the deadly sinking. Local citizens grew emotional watching the salvage operation, and expressed condolences for the victims.



[Pkg]



The Hableany emerged from the Danube. It's been 13 days since the deadly sinking. The sightseeing boat is raised out of the water, revealing the deck area. The vessel is a mess with blue waterproof cloths ripped up and other floating matters from the water all tangled up. As it was rammed by a larger cruise ship from behind, the rear end is seriously damaged and bent. In the bow area, three rescue tubes still dangle about, without having been used in the tragic accident. The side door leading to the steering room and toilet is also destroyed and the interior comes into full view. Meanwhile nearby, the locals have gathered outside the police line to watch the salvaging operation.



[Soundbite] BARNABAS KALMAR(RESIDENT)



They are relieved by the news that more bodies were found inside the vessel but remain grief-stricken by the tragic incident.



[Soundbite] ANOS KADAR(RESIDENT)



They stayed at the scene until the boat was raised and expressed condolences for the Korean victims involved in a horrific accident far from home.

