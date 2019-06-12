ESTABLISHING PEACE News Today 입력 2019.06.12 (14:56) 수정 2019.06.12 (17:12)

[Anchor Lead]



Reports indicate that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has sent a letter to U.S. President Donald Trump, to mark the anniversary of the first Pyongyang-Washington summit. Meanwhile, South Korean President Moon Jae-in is set to deliver a speech in Norway about peace on the Korean Peninsula. All eyes are on what Moon will say in his speech amid the stalled denuclearization talks between North Korea and the U.S.



[Pkg]



President Moon Jae-in has arrived in Oslo, Norway, the second leg of his European tour. Norway is where late President Kim Dae-jung received the Nobel Peace Prize, but Moon is the first South Korean leader to make a state visit to the country. During his stay, Moon will give two speeches about peace on the Korean Peninsula. The first is scheduled for the evening of June 12 at the Oslo Forum. All eyes on are what the South Korean leader will say in his speeches amid the stalled denuclearization talks between Pyongyang and Washington, and the absence of North Korea's official reply to South Korea's offer to hold another inter-Korean summit. In a press conference held during his tour, Moon insinuated that South Korea, North Korea, and the U.S. have been continuing talks behind closed doors all along. He added that he believes negotiations could resume soon.



[Soundbite] PRES. MOON : "The South Korean government is doing its utmost to ensure the success of the peace process on the Korean Peninsula."



It was President Moon's Berlin speech in 2017, when inter-Korean relations were at their worst, that laid the foundation for the first-ever summit between Pyongyang and Washington one year ago. The historic summit took place after North Korea accepted the offer to meet and have a dialogue. The geopolitical situation on the Korean Peninsula will likely change according to what the South Korean president says in his speech and how North Korea and the United States react.

