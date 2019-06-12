NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2019.06.12 (14:58) 수정 2019.06.12 (17:12)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Mourners, including Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong and Chinese Ambassador to Korea Qiu Guohong, keep coming to pay their last respects to the late Lee Hee-ho, former First Lady and women's rights activist.

North Korea's national daily Rodong Sinmun reported that North Korean authorities are carrying out a nationwide emergency disease control program to stop the spread of African swine fever.

The Ministry of Science and ICT announced that the number of 5G service subscribers exceeded one million as of June 10th, 69 days after the 5G mobile communication service was commercially launched.

In marking the memorial month of June, the city government of Seoul announced that roughly 900 million won in compensation will be paid to about 17,000 men of national merit residing in Seoul.

NEWS BRIEF

입력 2019.06.12 (14:58) 수정 2019.06.12 (17:12) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Mourners, including Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong and Chinese Ambassador to Korea Qiu Guohong, keep coming to pay their last respects to the late Lee Hee-ho, former First Lady and women's rights activist.

North Korea's national daily Rodong Sinmun reported that North Korean authorities are carrying out a nationwide emergency disease control program to stop the spread of African swine fever.

The Ministry of Science and ICT announced that the number of 5G service subscribers exceeded one million as of June 10th, 69 days after the 5G mobile communication service was commercially launched.

In marking the memorial month of June, the city government of Seoul announced that roughly 900 million won in compensation will be paid to about 17,000 men of national merit residing in Seoul.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보