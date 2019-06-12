기사 본문 영역

[Anchor Lead]

Mourners, including Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong and Chinese Ambassador to Korea Qiu Guohong, keep coming to pay their last respects to the late Lee Hee-ho, former First Lady and women's rights activist.
North Korea's national daily Rodong Sinmun reported that North Korean authorities are carrying out a nationwide emergency disease control program to stop the spread of African swine fever.
The Ministry of Science and ICT announced that the number of 5G service subscribers exceeded one million as of June 10th, 69 days after the 5G mobile communication service was commercially launched.
In marking the memorial month of June, the city government of Seoul announced that roughly 900 million won in compensation will be paid to about 17,000 men of national merit residing in Seoul.
