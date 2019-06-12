ADVENTUROUS BEAR News Today 입력 2019.06.12 (15:01) 수정 2019.06.12 (17:12)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



An Asiatic black bear that had escaped Jirian Mountain three times and stayed on Sudosan Mountain recently, has been found on Geomosan Mountain this time. The environmental authorities keep monitoring the animal as it continues its journey.



[Pkg]



A black body and a white chest… This Asiatic black bear was spotted by a hiker on Geumosan Mountain in Gumi, Gyeongsangbuk-do Province, on June 6.



[Soundbite] PARK SEON-HEE(REPORTED BEAR'S WHEREABOUTS) : "At first, I didn't know it was a bear. But the black object kept moving, poking its head out repeatedly."



Identified as KM-53, this male bear was born in 2015 as part of the National Park Service's species restoration project. The animal was initially released to Jirisan Mountain, but in 2017 he managed to cross over to Sudosan Mountain in Gimcheon 100 km away, twice. Each time, the bear was captured and sent back to Jirisan, but last year he was hit by a bus during his third attempt to escape the mountain. The Environment Ministry decided to relocate the bear to Sudosan Mountain as that seemed to be what the animal wanted, but he was later spotted on Geumosan Mountain some 70 km away. Recently the bear escaped from Geumosan and is currently heading back to Sudosan Mountain.



[Soundbite] LEE SA-HYUN(SPECIES RESTORATION TECHNOLOGY INST.) : "Some say this is a typical behavior for bears during the breeding season. But this particular bear is extremely curious. That's why it keeps wandering from place to place."



The Ministry of Environment has expanded the team in charge of the animal to six officials in order to monitor his health condition and migration route around the clock.

ADVENTUROUS BEAR

입력 2019.06.12 (15:01) 수정 2019.06.12 (17:12) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



An Asiatic black bear that had escaped Jirian Mountain three times and stayed on Sudosan Mountain recently, has been found on Geomosan Mountain this time. The environmental authorities keep monitoring the animal as it continues its journey.



[Pkg]



A black body and a white chest… This Asiatic black bear was spotted by a hiker on Geumosan Mountain in Gumi, Gyeongsangbuk-do Province, on June 6.



[Soundbite] PARK SEON-HEE(REPORTED BEAR'S WHEREABOUTS) : "At first, I didn't know it was a bear. But the black object kept moving, poking its head out repeatedly."



Identified as KM-53, this male bear was born in 2015 as part of the National Park Service's species restoration project. The animal was initially released to Jirisan Mountain, but in 2017 he managed to cross over to Sudosan Mountain in Gimcheon 100 km away, twice. Each time, the bear was captured and sent back to Jirisan, but last year he was hit by a bus during his third attempt to escape the mountain. The Environment Ministry decided to relocate the bear to Sudosan Mountain as that seemed to be what the animal wanted, but he was later spotted on Geumosan Mountain some 70 km away. Recently the bear escaped from Geumosan and is currently heading back to Sudosan Mountain.



[Soundbite] LEE SA-HYUN(SPECIES RESTORATION TECHNOLOGY INST.) : "Some say this is a typical behavior for bears during the breeding season. But this particular bear is extremely curious. That's why it keeps wandering from place to place."



The Ministry of Environment has expanded the team in charge of the animal to six officials in order to monitor his health condition and migration route around the clock.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보