CULTURAL INSIGHT News Today 입력 2019.06.12 (15:04) 수정 2019.06.12 (17:12)

[Anchor Lead]



On today's TADA Korea, we talk about actor Kim Soo-hyun, and the most talked K-POP Sensation BTS. Actor Kim Soo-hyun is soon to finish his military service, but the entertainment and advertisement sectors are already keen to sign deals with him. Here's more.



[Pkg]



Actor Kim Soo-hyun, who began his military service in October 2017, is set to be discharged on July 1. The actor was initially assigned to do alternative military service due to a heart condition, but he managed to improve his health condition and eventually joined the army as an active duty serviceman. Kim's management agency said the actor was promoted to higher military ranks sooner than others because of his exemplary behavior. Kim is popular overseas and is expected to continue his acting career after finishing his military service. His management agency said the actor has already signed contracts with advertisement companies, and is receiving a barrage of offers to appear in movies and television shows. K-pop sensation BTS, which never stops making headlines, has wrapped up its European tour and is soon to hold fan meetings in Korea. The meetings will take place at the Busan Asiad Auxiliary Stadium on June 15 and 16. The city of Busan is already gearing up for the big event by preparing safety measures, as the meetings are expected to draw more than 50,000 fans. On June 10, Busan City government officials convened a meeting to discuss preparations for the BTS fan meetings. During the event period, the Busan Transportation Corporation will increase train operation for visitors while the Busan Police Agency has pledged to dispatch more than two squadrons to control traffic and to ensure public safety. The upcoming event will be BTS's fifth official global fan meeting. Sources say the K-pop sensation chose Busan because two of its members, Jimin and Jungkook, are from Busan and were eager to perform in their hometown.

입력 2019.06.12 (15:04) 수정 2019.06.12 (17:12) News Today

