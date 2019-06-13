NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2019.06.13 (15:08) 수정 2019.06.13 (16:54)

[Anchor Lead]



North Korea's state-run news outlets have given significant coverage to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un sending a condolence message and flowers to the bereaved family of the late First Lady Lee Hee-ho.

The Korea Customs Service has found three businesses that marketed domestically and even exported cheaper Chinese auto parts, disguised as Korean-made products.

From this month, used cars dealers will be required to take out insurance policies guaranteeing the quality of the vehicles they sell. The requirement aims to discourage dealers from faking accident records and driving distances of second-hand cars.

Starting in mid-July, all foreigners staying in Korea for over six months will have to subscribe to national health insurance individually and pay monthly premiums of at least 110,000 won.

