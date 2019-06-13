REUNION OF SEPARATED FAMILIES News Today 입력 2019.06.13 (15:10) 수정 2019.06.13 (16:54)

[Anchor Lead]



While the South Korean government tries to hold the first video reunion of separated families in about 11 years, the U.S. House of Representatives again tabled a resolution urging North Korea, to allow its citizens to meet with family members in the U.S. Here are the stories of desperate people who wish to find out what happened to their families.



[Pkg]



[Soundbite] LEE HYUN-JOON(DIVIDED FAMILY IN U.S.) : "President Trump, I'm Lee Hyun-joon. Please help us."



92 year-old Lee Hyun-joon, originally from Unsan, North Korea, was separated from his wife, Lee Do-gyeong, during the Korean War before coming to America. He helplessly watched almost seven decades fly by.



[Soundbite] LEE HYUN-JOON(DIVIDED FAMILY IN U.S.) : "We were separated in our 20s. I've cried so much, longing to meet her again."



The National Coalition on the Divided Families found 53 Koreans who were separated from their family members in North Korea during the war. Like Lee, most of them are old and in poor health. Ways to bring together these separated families in the U.S. and North Korea were discussed at a forum held at the House of Representatives. An 85-year-old woman pleaded for a chance to find out whether her siblings in North Korea are still alive.



[Soundbite] KIM SUN-BOK(DIVIDED FAMILY IN U.S.) : "Before I grow any older, I want to go to North Korea to see my siblings."



In the Congressional resolution that was reintroduced at the end of last month, the operation of a pilot program, search for families through Red Cross, and video reunion with the cooperation from the South Korean government were added on top of the basic clause that stipulates Pyongyang and Washington work together to hold reunions for separated family members. The South Korean government is reviewing the option of including the divided family members in the U.S. in the first inter-Korean video reunion in 11 years. The event may take place before long, depending on how the relationships among the two Koreas and the United States pan out.

입력 2019.06.13 (15:10) 수정 2019.06.13 (16:54) News Today

