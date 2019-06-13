CULTURAL INSIGHT News Today 입력 2019.06.13 (15:14) 수정 2019.06.13 (16:54)

[Anchor Lead]



On today's TADA Korea, we bring you the news of girl group black pink making a comeback, and the opening of a minhwa festival. Girl group Redvelvet, known for their upbeat melodies are soon to make a comeback. SM entertainment, their management agency announced that fans will be able to meet the new song on June 19th. Here's more.



[Pkg]



Red Velvet is set to release a new song. The five-member group will release "The ReVe Festival," their first mini album of the new album series, at 6 PM, June 19th local time on various music sites. The album will go on sale offline at various stores on the same day. The band's management agency said the word "ReVe" used in the title is short for Red Velvet and also means dream and fantasy in French. The title reflects the girls' determination to present a fantastic festival of music through this album. Red Velvet will put on their first public performance of the title track at a showcase slated in the evening of the mini album release day. The third Korea Minhwa Art Fair opens at SETEC convention center in southern Seoul. It's on from today until Sunday. Hosted by the Korea Minhwa Association, this art fair serves as a showcase and marketplace for Korean folk paintings. This year, some 2,000 works by around 300 artists are presented. There will be a special exhibition featuring pieces by the fair's publicity ambassador, actress Kim Gyu-ri as well as works by modern artists such as Lee Ji-sook and Oh Chae-hyun who make various artistic attempts with folk themes. The organizers have planned diverse hands-on programs for visitors this summer, including a make-your-own-fans event with folk paintings.

