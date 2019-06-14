INTERNATIONAL TALKS News Today 입력 2019.06.14 (14:57) 수정 2019.06.14 (16:53)

[Anchor Lead]



During his visit to Norway, President Moon Jae-in said that the recent letter from the North Korean leader, contained quite an interesting part. Moon once again urged Kim Jong-un to meet with him within this month, prior to the South Korea-U.S. Summit. Here's more.



[Pkg]



At a joint news conference held right after the summit with the Norwegian prime minister. President Moon avoided commenting on reporters' questions about the details of Kim Jong-un's recent letter to Donald Trump. However, he did mention the letter contained an interesting part.



[Soundbite] PRES. MOON JAE-IN : "The U.S. briefed me about the letter. It contains an interesting part that President Trump has not disclosed."



But Moon said he couldn't reveal the specific content of the letter that has not been disclosed by President Trump. The South Korean leader pointed out that it's up to Kim when the next inter-Korean summit will take place, adding that holding it this month was not impossible.



[Soundbite] PRES. MOON JAE-IN : "The two Koreas organized summits in a short period of time before through contact and negotiations. It is not impossible."



On Friday, through his speech at the Swedish parliament, Moon will outline his view of North Korea's denuclearization. Sweden was the first nation to facilitate a meeting of South Korean, North Korean and U.S. representatives for denuclearization talks. President Moon is expected to present a clear view of denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula by citing Sweden's example of abandoning nuclear weapons in the 1960s.

